BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Good vibrations will be returning to the Dignity Health Amphitheatre on Oct. 13.

Legendary American rock band, The Beach Boys, are scheduled to perform their hit songs from their expansive music catalog at the Park at River Walk this fall. The Beach Boys have become international icons of the California lifestyle and surf rock sound.

The group has sold over 100 million records worldwide and have more than 33 gold records to their name. Their hit songs, “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Kokomo” allowed the American band to perform more concerts than any major rock band in history, organizers say.

The band lineup will be led by Mike Love, with longtime member Bruce Johnson, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue to carry out the legacy of the legendary rock group.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $44.50 to $119.50 go on sale Friday, July 14 at AXS.com and the Mechanics Bank Arena box office.