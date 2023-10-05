BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beach Boys concert at Dignity Health Amphitheatre in October is canceled, according to the AXS website.

The Beach Boys were scheduled to perform at the amphitheatre on Oct. 13. The AXS website does not say why the concert was canceled.

According to the AXS website, if an event you were attending was canceled the credit card used to purchase the ticket will automatically be refunded, this may take about 30 business days.

For more information on the cancelation, click here.