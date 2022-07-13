BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is accepting applications for open positions within the department.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a driver’s license, high school diploma or GED, an Emergency Medical Technician Certificate and a California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee Card of Completion.

Candidates must complete a rigorous and physically demanding 24-week academy that will include instruction on: heavy and technical rescue, live structural and flammable liquid firefighting and wildland firefighting.

Applications are due next Wednesday by 5 p.m. To learn more about the application process and requirements, visit the Bakersfield City website.