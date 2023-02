BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department is hiring new personnel to help with its mission to “protect, engage and inspire.”

According to a tweet on the city’s Twitter page, the BFD will be holding two informational zoom sessions on Feb. 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. and Mar. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Interested persons can learn more by visiting the City of Bakersfield’s Twitter page and apply by clicking here.