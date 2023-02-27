BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Californian said it is dropping “Dilbert” because of hateful comments made by the cartoon’s creator, management said.

Scott Adams, the creator of the long-running syndicated comic strip, on his YouTube show last week described Black people as members of “a hate group” and that white people should “get away” from them.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said on his Feb. 22 show.

The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today have also ended running the comic strip.

The comic will appear at least one more time in the March 5 edition of the paper. Like at many papers, the comics section is printed ahead of time.