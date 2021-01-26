The Bakersfield Californian delivery delayed until Wednesday by road closure

In this photo taken Nov. 2, 2018, is the home of The Bakersfield Californian Media Company in Bakersfield, Calif. After 122 years of family ownership, the Bakersfield Californian has been sold to a Canadian publisher, the newspaper announced. The Harrell-Fritts family said in a message to readers on Sunday, June 2, 2019, that Sound News Media, a new company run by publisher Steven Malkowich, has purchased the Californian and its corporate entity, TBC Media. (Alex Horvath/The Californian via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those relying on the delivery of their local paper for their news Tuesday are out of luck.

The Bakersfield Californian’s Tuesday edition won’t arrive until Wednesday because of the closure of Highway 58, the paper told subscribers.

“The newspaper is printed in Palmdale and then delivered to Bakersfield,” reads a message on the paper’s website. “Because of heavy snow and rain in Tehachapi, the California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 58 which has delayed the newspaper’s delivery.”

Subscribers and stores will receive the paper Wednesday, it said.