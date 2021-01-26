The Bakersfield Californian delivery delayed until Wednesday by road closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those relying on the delivery of their local paper for their news Tuesday are out of luck.
The Bakersfield Californian’s Tuesday edition won’t arrive until Wednesday because of the closure of Highway 58, the paper told subscribers.
“The newspaper is printed in Palmdale and then delivered to Bakersfield,” reads a message on the paper’s website. “Because of heavy snow and rain in Tehachapi, the California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 58 which has delayed the newspaper’s delivery.”
Subscribers and stores will receive the paper Wednesday, it said.