‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ to present roses at Rabobank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If it follows the pattern of the show, expect laughter, tears and possibly hysterics when “The Bachelor Live on Stage” comes to Rabobank Theater in February.

The long-running reality series — for the dozen or so people who don’t know — features contestants trying to outlast each other through elimination ceremonies as they vie for the love of a bachelor seeking to finally settle down with “the one.”

The stage version fits an entire season of “The Bachelor” drama into one evening, according to a news release.

Fan favorite Ben Higgins will host as a hometown bachelor will be introduced to local women in the audience searching for love.

There will be group date challenges, coveted one-on-one time and, of course, rose ceremonies where the bachelor hands out flowers to women he’s interested in getting to know better.

Could these tactics lead to romance? You’ll have to attend to find out.

The show comes to the Rabobank Feb. 17.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via AXS.com.