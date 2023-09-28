BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Fire dispatcher got a very important call from a mother who was in labor.

This happened 10 days ago when dispatcher Rainbow Diaz answered the phone to a mother saying she was in labor.

Diaz said she knew this was urgent when the mother said she could feel the baby. With only a year at the job and a mother herself, it was Diaz’s time to put all her training to practice.

“The baby was already coming out, so we had to help her. So, with training, you learn that you’re training to follow the protocol, you give her the proper instructions,” Diaz said. “When I heard the baby crying, it was such a happy feeling, I’m like okay the baby is okay. The baby was crying, the mom was really happy with her baby. You could hear her talking to her baby, it was just really nice. Everyone in the room was happy, my teammates were really happy.”

The mother had a baby boy and Diaz stayed on the line with her until the fire department arrived.

Diaz says although the job can get hard, it is very rewarding job to help people.