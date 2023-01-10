BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Californians are expecting another storm starting Sunday. This may entail heavy rain, strong winds, landslides and flooding.

The American Red Cross has announced they are watching the storm closely and working to support people most impacted by these storms.

Along with the announcement, the American Red Cross has some tips that California residents should follow to help ensure safety during the storm season.

Here is the list provided by the American Red Cross:

Turn around and go another direction if you encounter a massively flooded roadway.

Instead of taking shortcuts, follow recommended evacuation routes.

Stay away from floodwaters and beware of small and potentially dangerous animals such as snakes that may be around those areas.

Keep children and pets as far away from floodwaters and other hazardous places as possible.

Offer help to people who require special assistance including senior citizens, disabled people, large families and people who lack means of transportation.

Evacuate immediately if you suspect imminent danger. Inform people around you and contact your public works, fire, or police departments immediately.

Listen for sounds that indicate the movement of debris such as crackling sounds from trees and boulders.

Be on the lookout for sudden changes in water flow and color from clear to muddy brown as these changes might indicate the movement of debris through the stream. Evacuate quickly as soon as you notice this change.

Be alert for fallen rocks, collapsed pavements and other indications of debris flow while driving on the roads.

If you decide or are asked to evacuate and you have animals, carry them with you.

Avoid the use of candles in the dark. Use flashlights instead.

Power off and unplug all nonessential electrical appliances and instruments as sudden surges can damage them whenever power is restored.

Leave one light on so as to be notified of when the power comes back on.

Never use gasoline or natural gas-combusting devices such as generators and grills inside a home, garage, apartment or any enclosed space. Keep these devices away from doors, windows and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide intake.