The Amazing Race will take place this weekend in Downtown Bakersfield.

The Amazing Race is an annual event where teams solve clues and face fun challenges, all while posing for silly photos and weirding out strangers along the way. The Amazing Race begins tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in Wall Street Alley… and racers have until 1:30 to finish.

The first place team will win $400. There will also be a contest for the best costume.. and best Instagram photo.

Registration for the event ends this Friday at 6 p.m.

Each registration makes a donation directly to the local charity “Stewards,” a local non-profit serving disabled men, women and children.