BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American rock band All-American Rejects is making a stop at the Mechanics Bank Arena on their Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, according to event organizers.

This is the band’s first tour in nearly 10 years, organizers said. The band is scheduled to perform at the arena on Oct. 2.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 11 in Florida and wraps up on Oct. 14 in Oklahoma.

In regards to the upcoming concert dates the band said in a news release:

We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not. The All-American Rejects

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale on April 4 and additional presales will run through the week and general on-sale tickets will start sale on April 7.

For more details about ticket sales visit the Citi Entertainment website for presale information and the Live Nation website for general on-sale ticket information.