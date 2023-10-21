BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield gave a chance for all residents to provide a voice for what locals think about the newly implemented transportation plan.

The event was held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Community House located at 2020 R St.

The Active Transportation Plan is a improvement project designed to increase safety and connectivity in the area. The categories that fall under ‘active transportation’ are: travel on bike, foot, wheelchair, scooter, stroller, skateboard, roller skates, or rollerblades.

Activities varied from rollerblading safety discussions to local bike shops doing repairs on site.

The team behind the transportation plan held a gathering today where man people voiced their opinion on what changes should be made to accommodate all. “Right now the city is embarking on an active transportation plan,” said Gregg Strakalous, Public Works Director for Bakersfield. “Part of that plan is trying to get feedback from the community on what’s really important for them as they want to move around our streets.”