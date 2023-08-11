BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Distinguished Young Woman Awards has a local face representing the state of California after her newest title. Talented, kind, and humble are all words used to describe Noor El-Kereamy, a senior at Stockdale High School.

But she’s not your average high schooler, she’s a local star.

She was selected as the 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of California, with one of her main talents being something she’s passionate about in her free time.

“I’ve been doing the Nutcracker with Civic Dance Center for many, many years now, and one of my favorite roles in the Nutcracker is the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Noor said.

And we cannot dance around the fact that Noor received a special honor this week– the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

“It was a dream come true, you know, just standing there, I was tearing up. I couldn’t believe what I had grown to become,” according to Noor.

Grown to become a young woman that a younger version of herself could’ve only dreamt of becoming. Noor watched other young women enter the distinguished young women contest within the Civic Dance Center as she was growing up.

To be a part of it herself, was really a fun time. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Noor will now compete against other statewide distinguished young women for the National title, she’s starting with serving her own community.

“As for nationals, you know, it’s, it’s great to be surrounded by people who have the same drive as me, people who inspire me every day.”

She matches the beauty of her work with her brains.

She has her eyes on the top colleges around, with the aim of being a biomedical engineer when she’s finished with college.

Her message to other young women once in her shoes?

“It’s really important to go for what you want and not be scared about failure. Failure is a really important thing actually, because it helps you to succeed in the future. I would say just be ambitious. Being ambitious is a really important personality trait, really important characteristics that you need in the future to succeed.”