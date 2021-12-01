The 2021 Bakersfield Christmas parade returns Thursday, expect traffic delays and cute floats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Movies of Christmas: the Sequel,” a sequel in itself to last year’s virtual parade due to the pandemic which was themed similarly.
MORE: Fox Theater acts as Grand Marshall of the 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade in celebration of 91st birthday
MORE: Bakersfield Christmas Town, parades and more holiday activities in Kern County
The parade route begins at 22nd Street and L Street (right in front of the 17 News studio!) before cruising through the rest of downtown.
Expect traffic delays and possible towing that day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. along the parade route.
Find a map of the parade route here.
Along with traffic delays, expect tons of awesome marching bands, vehicles and floats from this year’s participants, including KGET’s Charlie Brown-themed float.
Find a full list of participants below:
- BPD
- Grand Marshall
- Sweepstakes 2019
- Mayor
- BFD
- KERO
- Girl Scouts
- KUZZ
- The Bull
- Stockdale H.S. Marching Band
- Shannon Grove
- Rudy Salas
- Fox Theater
- The Well
- Patty Gray
- DA Cynthia Zimmer
- Andre Gonzales Stewards Inc.
- Dance Nation Marching Band
- DBA
- City Waste/KBB
- Bakersfield Diamonds Dance Cheer
- Kern Autism Network
- Dust & Diamonds
- Valley Bible
- West High School Marching Band
- Army Recruiting
- Comrades and Canopies
- Sullys
- KCFD
- Hall Ambuance
- LIFE FM KAXL
- Tejon Tribe
- Dat Krew
- 4Corvettes of Bakersfield
- Guru Ram Das
- Bakersfield Ballerz
- Ridgeview High Marching Band
- Direct Off Road
- Bags of Love
- Northeast Knights Cheer
- Greenhorn Mountain Veterans
- Kern River Transitional Care
- Environmental Safety Solutions
- KGET Float
- South High School Marching Band
- Kern County Public Works
- Golden Empire Transit
- Coca Cola
- Fred Cummings Motorsports
- Buoni Family
- Foothill High School Marching Band
- Affinity Truck Center
- Professional Home Repair
- Bureau Land Management
- Motor City
- B-Tuff
- Independent Pipe
- Elite Guns/Ammo Training
- Gridstone
- BC Drumline
- Santa Clause
- Hall Ambulance
For more information, visit the parade website.