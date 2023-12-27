DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Danny Masterson, known for his performance on “That ’70s Show”, has been transferred to North Kern State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed to 17 News.

Masterson, 47, was received by Los Angeles County on Dec. 27, CDCR said. He has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, where he is going through the classification and reception process.

On Sept. 7, Masterson was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for two counts of rape with force, violence or fear of bodily injury, authorities said. The star was convicted on two of the three rape charges he faced.

Masterson was first charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in 2020. He has repeatedly denied sexually assaulting the women.