BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early Thanksgiving meal was provided to plenty of those in need on Wednesday in Bakersfield.

A table and food were set up for those who were hungry on Baker Street on Nov. 22, all thanks to Soar Solutions Youth Center.

Bernita Stewart-Jackson, the CEO of Soar Solutions Youth Center, said they empower and equip the youth with the tools to achieve successful outcomes.

“They’re grateful and they have the luxury of going home to a bed, a warm meal, having fresh clothes, a shower. So we’re teaching them how to make a warm environment for everybody that they come in contact with who does not have that luxury,” said Stewart-Jackson. “Teaching them that regardless of anybody else’s challenges in life, that they are here to serve because God serves us.”



