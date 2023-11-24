BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The spirit of giving in the Golden Empire was alive on Thanksgiving, especially at the Blessing Corner Outreach building.

Blessing Corner Ministry served hot meals to hundreds of people yesterday. Volunteers prepared 500 free meals this year for the annual Thanksgiving feast on South Union Avenue.

Organizers say this was the first time the ministry was able to serve the meals inside since 2019 because of the pandemic.

“God wants us to reach out to those who are less fortunate; who need help. And so, you know, we just really put that at the forefront of everything that we do in our mission,” Christopher Drummer, with the Blessing Corner Ministry.

The ministry also handed out hundreds of to-go bags on site filled with produce, and pecan pie.