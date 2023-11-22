BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving Eve kicks off one of the busiest four-day stretches of the year for restaurants everywhere but in Bakersfield, it’s all about the Basque restaurants the night before turkey day.

17 News popped into Pyrenees Cafe and folks there were already reuniting and enjoying the food and the beverages.

This is a Thanksgiving Eve tradition for hundreds here in Bakersfield.

“I hope everyone comes out. We’ve got tons of security, great food, great atmosphere it’s going to be great for the whole family,” Rod Crawford, Owner of Pyrenees Cafe, said.

Restaurant owners say the Thanksgiving Eve surge gives a much-needed boost to business.