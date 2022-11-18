BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with family and loved ones is a priority for many Americans, but the price of a tasty, home cooked dinner is a thought that weighs heavy on home chefs’ minds.

If you have been grocery shopping lately, you might have noticed the inflated prices of your favorite foods, fresh, frozen or packaged options. And not even Turkey Day is immune to these wallet hardships.

Saving money is a top priority for shoppers right now. Market research firm IRI puts the price of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at around $60.50, up from last year’s cost of $53.31. The price hikes are driven by inflation, supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the avian bird flu outbreak.

According to information from the Farm Bureau, prices for Thanksgiving meals between 2020 and 2021 shot up 14 percent with a meal for 10 people priced at $53.

A report by Wells Fargo suggests the price of a laborious home cooked meal could cost you the same as ordering your favorite dish at a restaurant. Making many question if it’s worth cooking this year, with prices around 6 percent higher when compared to 2021 prices, according to Wells Fargo.

Below is a list of individually priced items and their mark ups, according to Wells Fargo:

16-pound turkey: $23.99 or $1.50 per pound (+24 percent)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.05 (+15 percent)

14-ounce bag of stuffing mix: $2.29 (-19 percent)

Butter: $4.49 for 15 oz. (+25.8 percent)

Eggs: Large AA $5.99 for a 12 count (+32.5 percent)

Flour: $6.99 for 4 pounds (+17.1 percent)

Potatoes: $1.69 per pound (+15 percent)

Sugar: $4.99 for 4 pounds (+14 percent)

Turkey

The biggest price jump you will see on your grocery bill this Thanksgiving is on the bird itself. According to an article by Patch, the price of an 8-to-16 pound turkey has increased to $1.47 a pound, from $1.15 a pound in 2021. Turkeys will cost about 8 percent more, but the increased rate will be easier for households to absorb. There are a few key reasons for the adjusted prices.

The driving force is the avian flu outbreak which wiped out large turkey populations, causing a shortage of birds large enough to feed large family dinner parties. In reality, wild birds don’t get sick with bird flu, but do carry the infection and spread it among domestic birds in their scat, according to Patch.

Another reason is due to “the Walmart effect.” Walmart has pledged to roll back prices of turkeys and other turkey day essentials to 2021 prices, which in turn has prompted Aldi to follow the trend.

Butter

Both butter and margarine are price sensitive in the teeter-totter grocery climate of Thanksgiving. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, says margarine has increased by in price by 44 percent between Sept. 2021 – 2022. Butter was slightly less affected, but still significant with an increase of 26 percent within the same period. According to CNBC, expensive cattle feed and diesel have surged production prices for farmers.

Eggs

Expect to pay more if you’re planning on baking this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs have increased in price by as much as 30.5 percent since September 2021. A dozen Large AA eggs can cost Californians’ as much as $5.99 at some popular grocery stores. These high prices have also inflated thanks to the avian flu, bringing in a lower yield of eggs.

Chicken producers have also increased the population of chicks, which will eventually become laying hens, by 13 percent more than the last years hatching season, so it is expected to see lower price tags hitting store shelves by next year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

How to save this holiday season

To aid consumers this holiday season, Walmart and Aldi will offer discounts on Thanksgiving essentials to match pre-inflation price tags. Items marked down include sweeet potatoes, pumpkin pie, green beans and, the main event, turkey.

Walmart said it will offer “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price” with savings lasting until Dec. 26, according to the retail giant. The slashed prices will also be available on their website, where customers can shop from “meal baskets.”

Aldi has followed the trend and will be rolling back grocery prices to 2019 levels, a 3 percent discount, as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind.

Customers can take advantage of discounted prices through Nov. 29, discounted items include select appetizers, sides, desserts and drinks. The offer is also available in store and online.

Albertson’s will be offering ready-made dinners that can alleviate your grocery budget and save hosts time in the kitchen while entertaining guests, according to a news release.

Through an easy pre-order process, shoppers can choose from a range of options and build their ultimate turkey day dinner at the click of a mouse. Thanksgiving dinner options will be fully cooked, but the meals will need to be reheated at home at least two hours before serving.

Order can be placed in-store or online or through the Albertons or Vons mobile app. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21 and picked up by Nov. 24.

Check out the free Thanksgiving meal drives and food giveaways happening this year.