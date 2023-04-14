CARRIZO PLAIN, Calif. (KGET) – In a sense, it’s a gift of the California drought. In dry years – of which we’ve had many – the seeds of wildflowers go dormant until the occasional wet year comes along and, boy, have we had a wet year.

The result is a “superbloom” – the germination of all those dormant seeds at once and one of the lushest carpets of blue, purple and yellow we’ve seen in years.

This year’s bloom has turned open, undisturbed land into a wonder of color – all throughout the west, including on the Carrizo Plain, a large enclosed grassland plain, roughly 50 miles long and up to 15 miles across, just over the Kern County line and 80 miles west of Bakersfield.

It contains the 250,000-acre Carrizo Plain National Monument, the largest single native grassland remaining in California.

Right now it’s a wonderland of color. Annual wildflowers live only one year but they leave their seeds in the ground for future blooms.

But even with a stocked seed bank and the right conditions, keeping germinated seeds alive is just as important. Continued rain, for maintenance, plus sunlight, colder temperatures and avoiding disturbance are all important for seedling survival.

A respectful assortment of wildflower lovers were at Carrizo Plain Friday morning, enjoying the bloom. Juliet Chuang came up with three coworkers from Arcadia to take in nature’s small annual miracle.

“All this beauty,” she said. “I think one of the reasons I really wanted to come out this year is just because we have had so much rain and it’s not very common in the past – at least 10 years or so – I really wanted to make it a point to come this year and check out the wildflowers. … It makes me feel, like, relaxed out here, and just calm.”

Just use care. Stay on the trails like visitors were doing Friday. Each flower that people crush while shooting selfies is a lost opportunity to rebuild the seed bank for the next superbloom. Clear-cut trails established by previous visitors will get you plenty close for photos. And, of course, you’re urged to keep ‘Leave No Trace’ principles in mind.

California wildflowers aren’t to be appreciated just for their good looks. They give ecosystems different strategies to cope with changing and unexpected conditions. They provide food for herbivores, ground cover to minimize erosion and habitat for critters, large and small.

Rainbows, nature’s other gift of color, can be fleeting. Sometimes they last only a few minutes. These wildflowers will be with us a lot longer but not that much longer, so if you’re inclined to come out and enjoy this, don’t waste too much time.