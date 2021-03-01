‘Thank you, Rep. Valadao’ billboard goes up near Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A national group is publicly thanking Hanford Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford) for his vote to impeach former President Donald J. Trump. The message of gratitude came in the form of a billboard along southbound Hwy 99 just south of Taft Hwy.

“Thank you, representative Valadao for defending the Constitution,” the sign, sponsored by the Republican Accountability Project, reads.

Olivia Troye, who serves as the Republican Accountability Project’s director, previously served as homeland security and counter terrorism advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. The Republican Accountability Project, she said, is made up of conservatives and Republicans who stand up to Trump. Troye said by getting behind targeted campaigns like the billboard on Hwy 99, the group hopes to support elected Republicans and conservatives who counter what they refer to as Trumpism.

“We really wanted to publicly thank these principled republicans who voted their conscience and standing up for the Constitution and for doing what was primarily right for the country regardless of what political consequence might come there way,” she said.

“We really want to make sure the voters are thinking about this; Reaching those more moderate Republican voters who really care about what’s happening around our country and we encourage them to come forward and stand by [Valadao] and the criticisms that will come and the challenges he will face going forward,” Troye continued.

The Republican Accountability Project, according to Troye, will continue to support Valadao while going after Trump allies including Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).