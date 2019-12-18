Thank you for donating: 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive ends

Dozens and dozens of toys and gifts will make their way to local kids and teens as our 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive ended Tuesday.

This month, so many generous donations of toys, bicycles and other items have poured in our KGET office lobby, growing tall enough to block out the Christmas tree.

The toys will be going to the Bakersfiled Homeless Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, and those organizations will give them away to teens and children.

Thank you to everyone who donated to help those kids have a merry Christmas.