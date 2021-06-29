Thai restaurant Blue Table now open in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a good week for foodies in Bakersfield with a slew of new restaurants opening for business.

On Monday, Thai restaurant Blue Table welcomed customers in for the first time. The new restaurant, located at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads, is primarily staffed by former employees from Blue Elephant, another Thai restaurant located off Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway.

Other new eateries opening this week include Randy’s Donuts at 5625 California Ave. and Jollibee on Stockdale Highway near California Avenue.