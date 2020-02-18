Texas Roadhouse volunteers perform Acts of Kindness at The Mission at Kern County

Monday was National Random Act of Kindness Day. It’s a day that encourages people to be friendly or polite to others.

The management team at Bakersfield’s Texas Roadhouse did their part by volunteering at the Mission at Kern County.

The group spent part of their day preparing a dinner for those in need and served lunch.

The team also handed out job cards for anyone who was in need of work.

National Random Act of Kindness Day is Feb. 17 but it can be every day the Mission.

You can volunteer at the Mission by signing up at this link.