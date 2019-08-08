Texas Roadhouse to host hiring fair on Aug. 9

Texas Roadhouse is looking to pick up workers who lost their jobs when Marie Callender’s suddenly closed this week.

On Monday, the Marie Callender’s in Northeast Bakersfield closed after its parent company announced it had filed for bankruptcy. Now, Texas Roadhouse says off Ming Avenue and Wible Road says it’s having a job fair on Aug. 9.

They will have open interviews for all positions, and they told 17 News, they’d love to talk with those who lost their job at Marie Callender’s.

The hiring fair is going on from noon to 2:30 p.m. at 3203 Ming Ave at the Valley Plaza Mall. You can also apply at the Texas Roadhouse website.