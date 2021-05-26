Texas Roadhouse hosting June 7 hiring event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Texas Roadhouse on Ming Avenue is hosting a hiring event June 7 for full and part-time positions.
Interviews can be scheduled online here.
“Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities — complete with competitive pay, based on experience,” said a company news release. “The restaurant believes in putting people first and promotes from within.”
The casual dining chain serves steaks, ribs, hamburgers and more, with unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.