Texas Roadhouse hosting June 7 hiring event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Texas Roadhouse on Ming Avenue is hosting a hiring event June 7 for full and part-time positions.

“Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities — complete with competitive pay, based on experience,” said a company news release. “The restaurant believes in putting people first and promotes from within.”

The casual dining chain serves steaks, ribs, hamburgers and more, with unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

