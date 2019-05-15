Texas on Top: survey ranks American accents

Valley girls beware, the popularity of the ’80s it-girl slang has slipped. Travel company Big 7 surveyed their 1.5 million social media followers to find the sexiest American accents, and the San Fernando favorite didn’t fare well at slot 46.

Instead, the hella common California accent ranked a lot higher. It trailed behind Matthew McConaughey’s Texan, Matt Damon’s Bostonian and Marissa Tomei’s iconic New York accent.

The rest of the top ten: Mainer, Chicago, Mississippi, Hawaiian, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Californian.

The entire Top 50 list can be found on the Big 7 website here.