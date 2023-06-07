BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teryl Wakeman, a 24-year veteran of the Kern County Public Defender’s Office who currently supervises the Juvenile Branch Office, has been named chief deputy public defender.

“Wakeman’s extensive experience, together with his exceptional talent, empathy, and passion for justice, will undoubtedly contribute to continuing to serve our community with excellence and integrity,” said a news release from the Public Defender’s office.

Wakeman is involved in the Kern County Veterans Stand Down program and Homeless Court, and has lectured for the Criminal Justice Department at Cal State Bakersfield.

In 1992, Wakeman graduated from Humboldt State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer information systems and a minor in business administration. He graduated from Western State College of Law in 1995 with a juris doctorate degree.