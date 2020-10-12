Teriyaki Madness promises insanely good food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Serving bowls packed with rice, veggies and proteins such as marinated beef or chicken, national chain Teriyaki Madness opened a location on Columbus Street last week.

Housed in the same shopping center containing a Lowe’s and the wildly popular Dutch Bros, Teriyaki Madness touts its Japanese-inspired, Seattle-style teriyaki. Diners can also get orange chicken, spicy tofu and stir-fried noodles, and appetizers like chicken eggrolls and potstickers.

The Bakersfield location was opened by Harpreet Singh, who moved from India to California when he was 10 and became a Subway franchisee after graduating from college in 2019, a news release said. He has since purchased a second Subway.

“Singh was on the hunt for a new concept and to leave a legacy for his son when he discovered Teriyaki Madness and knew their fresh, build-your-own bowls would be a perfect fit for the Bakersfield community,” the release said.

Teriyaki Madness is located at 1525 Columbus St., Ste. 100. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.