Ten arrested after police discover illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ten people were arrested on Tuesday after police discovered an illegal marijuana grow with more than 500 plants. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9 a.m., officers conducted a search at 500 and 416 Workman Street after getting a report of a possible illegal marijuana grow. During the search, officers seized more than 500 marijuana plants. 

Thalia Sanchez, 24, 33-year-old Manuela Gutierrez-Ortega, 21-year-old Michael Corralez, 46-year-old Cesar Avalos, 43-year-old Esther Chavez, 52-year-old Raquel Sanchez, 37-year-old Fernando Lemus, 20-year-old Cynthia Chavez, 51-year-old Ramona Macias and 23-year-old Luis Lopez were arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation. 

Lopez was also arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana for sales, the department said.

