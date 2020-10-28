Temporary lane closures on Truxtun Avenue near Westside Parkway set for Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A temporary closure of two eastbound lanes on Truxtun Avenue will take place tomorrow.

The city said the closure is expected to begin at around 9 a.m. on Truxtun from the Westside Parkway exit ramp to Empire Drive. The lanes will be closed for around 90 minutes so crews can repair a damaged traffic box in the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible or to plan for additional travel time through the work area. The lanes are expected to reopen by 10:30 a.m.