TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services has set up a shelter for those impacted by the Stagecoach Fire and in need of a temporary shelter for their pets.

The Central California Animal Disaster team has set up the shelter at the Tehachapi Education Center at 126 S. Snyder Ave., according to a release.

The Stagecoach Fire has burned 2,500 acres and destroyed two homes since it erupted Monday south of Havilah.