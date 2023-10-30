BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)—Two members from Temple Beth El are making it their mission to help save as many people as possible in as many ways possible and it’s all thanks to community donations.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein and Temple Beth El President Avital Anders are headed to Israel with the mission to help ease the suffering.

Through vigils and fundraising, The temple has raised $27,000 for humanitarian relief efforts in Israel.

“It feels like hope,” Anders said. “It feels like we have the ability to persevere, we’re going to go forward, and we’re not alone.”

The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel has been deemed the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

According to the latest estimates, 1,400 Israelis have been killed and more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

“There’s no reason that we should stand by as Holocaust survivors in their 80’s, or babies in their infancy are slaughtered wholesale,” said Temple Beth El Rabbi, Jonathan Klein.

If you would like to help with their mission, click here.