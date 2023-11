BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News continues to follow members of a Bakersfield synagogue during their trip to Israel.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein and Temple Beth El President Avital Anders departed Sunday from Bakersfield and have been on a humanitarian mission to provide aid to those caught in the crossfire.

Klein and Anders are helping supplement farm labor by picking produce at farms near the city of Ashkelon.

Anders says Israelis of all walks of life are coming out to help in every way possible.