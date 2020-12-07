Temple Beth El hosts its annual Hanukkah brunch with latke ‘to-go’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temple Beth El marked the celebration of Hanukkah this week with a brunch Sunday.

The synagogue seved latke — potato pancakes similar to hash browns — enjoyed with apple sauce or sour cream. But this year, the temple did take out because of the pandemic.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein says hundreds of latkes were handed out and after a year like 2020, he says they’re happy to find a way to still celebrate Hanukkah.

“I think there’s a sense of absolute joy and elation that we get to come together and celebrate for 8 nights these wonderful traditions,” Klein said.

Volunteer Jeff Schwartz — whose mother started the brunch decades ago — says it helps the synagogue share their culture with people who aren’t familiar with the holiday and raises money for the temple and its programs.