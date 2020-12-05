Temple Beth El holding Latke Brunch on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temple Beth El Bakersfield is holding a Latke Brunch on Sunday in celebration of Chanukah (Hanukkah) next week. The brunch meals will be available for pick-up.

Norma’s Latke Brunch is taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The meal is served with Latkes (potato pancakes), apple sauce or sour cream, Norma’s Ortega Cheese Souffle and more. Food items that are cooked in oil represent the “Festival of Lights,” according to the Temple Beth El event page.

You can reserve your meal at www.templebethelevent.org.

Meals can be picked up at Temple Beth El Bakersfield, located at 2906 Loma Linda Drive.

Meal Prices: