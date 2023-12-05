BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temple Beth El held a prayer vigil for the 140 Israelis being held hostage by Hamas.

Photos of hostages were displayed near the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield where the names of those still in captivity were read aloud.

Temple Beth El Rabbi Jonathan Klein said, “They are alone right now, they are in darkness. Many of them are injured. many of them are on medications that they’re not receiving and they’re living a pretty miserable life right now and we just have to hold their existence in our hearts and pray for their release.”