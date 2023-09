BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temblor Brewing Company has expanded its operations in downtown Bakersfield by opening their new location Thursday on 17th Place.

The new establishment is called Temblor Tavern. The tap room is located across from Horse in the Alley, near Uricchio’s.

The brewery is known for its wide array of craft beers from stouts and sours to lagers and IPA’s.