BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temblor Brewing Company is brewing up a special bath of beer in honor of firefighters ahead of the upcoming 9/11 20th anniversary Memorial Ceremony.

Local firefighters were invited to Temblor Monday morning to help get the brew started. The beer will be available for purchase the week of Sept. 6. Bakersfield Fire Captain Codi Adams says it is about a three-week fermentation process for the brew.

All sales of the specialty brew will go towards the 9/11 ceremony.