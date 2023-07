BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temblor Brewing Company is hosting Fest Fest 4 with the special guest Hellogoodbye.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to midnight with more than 40 bands sharing three stages.

Organizers say the event will feature an art and pottery garden, craft vendors and food and drink specials.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.