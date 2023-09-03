BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a beautiful day and night for a festival during Temblor Brewing Company’s Fest Fest 4.

Fest Fest 4 ran from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and featured more than 40 bands and artists, including special guest Hellogoodbye, Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries and Blade Trip.

There were three stages, and an art and poetry garden that featured local poets and artists.

People took tons of photos and enjoyed local craft vendors and food and drink specials during the all-day event.