BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s sister station, Telemundo Valle Central, partnered with the Kern County Library and the Bakersfield Adult School to hand out free backpacks to those in need on Monday morning.

Students and their parents packed into the Beale Memorial Library for the event, which was followed by a free lunch. The backpacks were stuffed with back-to-school supplies and goodies, such as gift certificates to Dave and Buster’s and Little Caesars.

Katy Perez with the Bakersfield Adult School talked about the importance of the event.

“It allows parents to instill the value of education into their own children and students throughout the community,” Perez said. “A lot of times our students have various barriers to get back into education, so with us being able to partner and provide to the community, its just makes that a little bit easier for each family.”

