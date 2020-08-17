Tejon Ranch Co. opens building near Outlets with four new food offerings

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) – Tejon Ranch Co. has opened a new building with four food offerings north of the Outlets at Tejon.

Jamba Juice and Charleys Philly Steaks & Wings opened in the building on Saturday while Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins are set to open on Wednesday, the company said. There are drive-thru, takeout as well as patio dining options for customers.

“We are excited to add not just one but four popular food destinations to the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center,” said Barry Zoeller, senior vice president of corporate communications & investor relations for Tejon Ranch Co. “Any business growth in this climate is remarkable and we’re very pleased to be able to continue serving residents and travelers from all over California.”