Tejon Outlets to host holiday Cinema Under the Stars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grab the kids and head down to The Outlets at Tejon, because they will be hosting a holiday edition of Cinema Under the Stars this weekend.

The event will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will go until 8:30 p.m.

For the kids, the evening will start with complimentary cookie decorating by the Christmas tree in the breezeway. They can also write a letter to Santa Claus, which will be “mailed out” through the Polar Bear Express.

The outlets said the drive-in movie of the night is a fan favorite and is about “a very tall elf in downtown New York City.” Parking for the feature film will begin at 5 p.m. and will be airing at 6:30 p.m.

Parents can enter to win a $250 gift card to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store by posting a photo of the cookie their child decorated on Facebook or Instagram by tagging the outlets’ in their post.

Food will be available from Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted, Gonzalez Tacos, and Ricosita Sweets before and during the movie.

“We are excited to bring our community together once again to celebrate the holiday season,” says Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets. “We look forward to ending the year on a high note filled with Christmas shopping and holiday magic!”

For more information you can visit the Outlets at Tejon’s website.