Tejon Outlets offering thousands of dollars in prizes as incentive to shop, dine, fuel up

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) —The Outlets at Tejon are kicking off 2021 with a sweepstakes to win exclusive grand prizes. The campaign was created to encourage families to shop, dine, fuel up and recharge at the Outlets and Tejon Commerce Center while providing fun rewards for their guests, according to a press release.
To participate, simply pick up a Travel Tejon passport at Guest Services, suite 170, and exchange receipts from food, fuel, shopping, or hotel stays for passport stamps. Every passport includes coupons for extra savings at select Outlets and Tejon Commerce Center retailers.
Prizes include:
- Two-night Padre Hotel stay with dinner
- Two-night Madonna Inn stay with two wine tours
- Bird Dog Arts class with wine and lite bites for six
- Tejon Ranch Weekend with cabin stay, dinner and SUV tour of ranch
- Two-night Yosemite stay with dinner and park entry
- Le Creuset cookware
- Outlet gift cards
- Puma gift cards
- TA/Petro gift cards
- Calvin Klein gift card
For a list of all rules and details, guests can visit tejonoutlets.com/travel-tejon.