Tejon Outlets offering thousands of dollars in prizes as incentive to shop, dine, fuel up

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) —The Outlets at Tejon are kicking off 2021 with a sweepstakes to win exclusive grand prizes. The campaign was created to encourage families to shop, dine, fuel up and recharge at the Outlets and Tejon Commerce Center while providing fun rewards for their guests, according to a press release.

To participate, simply pick up a Travel Tejon passport at Guest Services, suite 170, and exchange receipts from food, fuel, shopping, or hotel stays for passport stamps. Every passport includes coupons for extra savings at select Outlets and Tejon Commerce Center retailers.

Prizes include:

Two-night Padre Hotel stay with dinner

Two-night Madonna Inn stay with two wine tours

Bird Dog Arts class with wine and lite bites for six

Tejon Ranch Weekend with cabin stay, dinner and SUV tour of ranch

Two-night Yosemite stay with dinner and park entry

Le Creuset cookware

Outlet gift cards

Puma gift cards

TA/Petro gift cards

Calvin Klein gift card



For a list of all rules and details, guests can visit tejonoutlets.com/travel-tejon.