BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tejon Indian Tribe will be hosting their annual “Honoring Our Ancestors” Pow Wow again in September this year.

The Pow Wow will be held at the Tejon Tribal Offices and Community Center at 4941 David Rd. in Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the tribe.

The event will start at 12 p.m. on both days, according to organizers.

The Tejon Tribe says the event is free and open to the public. The event will consist of a dancing and drum competition.

For more information, visit the Tejon Indian Tribe website.