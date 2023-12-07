BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s happening.

The Tejon Indian Tribe are set to break ground on the anticipated Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon located at the base of the Grapevine on I-5 Dec. 14.

The new casino will be built in two phases and will be located less than 15 miles south of Bakersfield making it the first hotel and casino in Kern.

The first phase of the project is focused on the approximately 150,000 square-foot casino which is set to include 3,000 slot machines, 48 table games and various food and beverage venues, including its staple Hard Rock Cafe.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed in October 2025.

The second and final phase will include a 400-room hotel, 2,800-seat Hard Rock Live event center with additional casino space, restaurants, pool, gym and spa.

According to organizers, the $600 million project is expected to create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kern.

Octavio Escobedo III, Chairman of the Tejon Tribe and Chairman of Hard Rock International, Jim Allen, will be joined by dignitaries for the groundbreaking.

Video in the player is from November’s Hard Rock Hotel coverage.