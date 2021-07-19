Tejon Indian Tribe selects general contractor, architectural firms for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tejon Indian Tribe announced Monday it has selected firms to design and construct Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon.

The PENTA Building Group has been chosen as general contractor, Klai Juba Wald as architect of record and Friedmutter Group Architecture & Interior Design Studios as design architect and interior designer, according to a news release from the tribe.

“Having built gaming and hospitality projects worth over $8 billion, PENTA has a proven track record of success in building high-quality resorts,” the release said.

Of Wald and Friedmutter, the release said, “The architectural and design team has designed some of the most beautiful and iconic projects in the hospitality industry and we look forward to working with them to fulfill our Tribe’s vision of a complete entertainment facility.”

The casino, concert and hotel complex proposed for a 300-acre site 14 miles south of downtown Bakersfield will be operated by the Tejon Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International company, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It’s expected to bring 2,000 permanent jobs to the county.

The Tejon Indian Tribe is Kern County’s only federally recognized tribe and has 1,120 members.