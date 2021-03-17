Tehachapi’s small business loyalty program extended after city gets $1,000 donation

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi’s new small business loyalty program has been extended after receiving a $1,000 donation from a local realtor.

The city said it will use the money to purchase more gift cards from local restaurants to be given to residents who bring in receipts from local small business purchases of $100 or more. The city said the program will be extended for another week or until the last gift card has been distributed.

The city said Stacey Peel, who is with the Tehachapi Keller Williams Real Estate office, learned that the program was winding down due to the overwhelming response from the community and that the gift card supply was almost exhausted.

She contacted Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe to express that she wanted to help keep the program going.

“I grew up in Tehachapi. I know these business owners,” she said. “We need to support each other and I’m just happy I could do something to support local small businesses.”

The small business loyalty program was originally scheduled to run through the end of the month. The city said the program has created more than $25,000 in local small business stimulus in less than three weeks.