Tehachapi’s Greg Garrett wins Champion of the Year Award from SBDC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) awarded Greg Garrett from the City of Tehachapi the Champion of the Year Award, which represents 15 counties in Central California.

SBDC Director Kelly Bearden and Consultant Jay Thompson made the trip to Tehachapi on Thursday, Oct. 15 to present the award to Garrett in person.

“The award is the Central California Region SBDC Champion of the Year and is given to the stakeholder who exemplifies leadership and also the needs for your small businesses within your community, and this year we are recognizing Mr. Greg Garrett,” said Bearden in a news release. “The success we have had through the SBDC programs in working with Tehachapi small businesses has been a win-win for the community, small businesses and the SBDC.”

According to SBDC, there are more than 100 Tehachapi-based businesses that work with the organization and participate in their programs.

A statement from SBDC said the award ceremony is normally conducted as part of a large regional banquet, but was postponed due to the pandemic.